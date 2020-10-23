To the editor:
In response to a letter to the editor last week, I would like to say that anyone who is not happy with our current City Council shouldn’t be voting to put a council member’s son on the council as well. While both family members individually may be wonderful, I think it is a conflict of interest to have two members of the same family on the council together. Our council member-at-large needs to be familiar with the entire city and know how to represent all of us. Pat Carlson has not only grown up in the city, but he has also chosen to raise his family here and work here. He not only knows the city, but he loves it! As a former council member I know what the job entails, and I am confident that Pat Carlson is the person to best represent us.
Denise Klint
Coon Rapids
