The filing period for candidates who wish to run for some state and local offices began Tuesday, May 19, and ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
The filing period is for state and county races, as well as races in cities and school districts where a primary is possible. In cities and school districts where a primary is not possible, candidates should file between July 28 and Aug. 11.
Following are candidates who had filed to run for office as of the morning of Wednesday, May 27 (see the most current list at candidates.sos.state.mn.us):
Anoka County District 1: Matt Look
Anoka County District 2: Julie Braastad, Noel Lutsey
Anoka County District 3: Robyn West
Anoka County District 6: Cindy Hansen, Jeff Reinert
Andover Mayor: Nobody had filed
Andover Council Member at large: Nobody had filed
Anoka Mayor: Phil Rice
Anoka Council Member: Sam Scott, Jeff Weaver, Brian Wesp
Bethel Mayor: Nobody had filed
Bethel Council Member at large: Nobody had filed
Blaine mayor: Stephen Berk, incumbent Richard Paul, Keri Rose and Tim Sanders
Blaine City Council Ward 1: Jason Smith and Morgan Wells
Blaine City Council Ward 2: Incumbent Julie Jeppson
Blaine City Council Ward 3: Incumbent Andy Garvais and Chris Massoglia
Columbia Heights mayor: Incumbent Nick Novitsky and Amáda Márquez Simula
Columbia Heights City Council: Incumbent Connie Buesgens, Laura Dorie, Kay “KT” Jacobs, Andy Newton and incumbent Robert “Bobby” Williams
Columbia Heights School Board: None had filed.
Coon Rapids Council Member at large: Pat Carlson
Coon Rapids Council Member Ward 1: Brad Greskowiak
Coon Rapids Council Member Ward 2: Bill Kiecker
Coon Rapids Council Member Ward 4: Jennifer Geisler
East Bethel Mayor: Nobody had filed
East Bethel Council Member at large: Nobody had filed
Fridley mayor: Scott Lund
Fridley City Council: David Ostwald
Spring Lake Park mayor: None had filed.
Spring Lake Park City Council: None had filed.
Ham Lake Council Member at large: Nobody had filed
Nowthen Mayor: Nobody had filed
Nowthen Council Member at large: Nobody had filed
Ramsey Mayor: Michael Olson
Ramsey Council Member at large: Nobody had filed
Ramsey Council Member Ward 2: Brian Walker
Ramsey Council Member Ward 4: Debra Musgrove
Spring Lake Park mayor: None had filed.
Spring Lake Park City Council: None had filed.
St. Francis Mayor: Steven Feldman
St. Francis Council Member at large: Robert Bauer, Joseph L. Muehlbauer
St. Francis School Board: Nobody had filed
House District 31A: Brad Brown (DFL)
House District 31B: Cal Bahr (R), Sue Larson (DFL)
House District 35A: John Heinrich (R), Mike Erickson (DFL)
House District 35B: Peggy Scott (R)
House District 36A: Zack Stephenson (DFL)
House District 36B: Nobody had filed
House District 37A: Erin Koegel (DFL)
House District 37B: Nolan West (R) and Amir Joseph Malik (DFL)
House District 38A: Runbeck (R) and Kris Fredrick (DFL)
House District 41A: Susan A. Erickson (R) and Connie Bernardy (DFL)
House District 41B: Ronald Ray Vogel (R) and Sandra Feist (DFL)
House District 42A: Candy Sina (R) and Kelly Moller (DFL-Shoreview)
Senate District 31: Michelle Benson (R)
Senate District 35: Jim Abeler (R), David Nelson (DFL)
Senate District 36: John Hoffman (DFL)
Senate District 37: Jerry Newton (DFL)
Senate District 38: Roger Chamberlain (R) and Justin Stofferahn (DFL)
Senate District 41: Lucia Marina Vogel (R) and Mary Kunesh-Podein (DFL)
Senate District 42: Ben Schwanke (R)
3rd Congressional District: Kendall Qualls (R)
5th Congressional District: Michael Moore (Legal Marijuana Now) and Lacy Johnson (R)
6th Congressional District: Aaron Aanerud (DFL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.