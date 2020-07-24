As the Aug. 11 primary approaches, residents can learn more about candidates by watching forums hosted by the League of Women Voters of Anoka, Blaine, Coon Rapids Area.
Videos from a series of meet-the-candidates forums can be found at lwvabcmn.org. The videos are also broadcast on local cable channels.
The forums for primary elections include races for Anoka mayor; Anoka County Board of Commissioners, District 6; Coon Rapids City Council Ward 4 and at-large; and Columbia Heights City Council. The LWV ABC website lists additional city, county and legislative offices that will have forum videos produced ahead of the November general election.
The forums were conducted by moderators from LWV ABC. Due to the need for social distancing, the forums were recorded without a live audience, but questions were gathered from voters’ submissions online. Production of the videos was made possible by QCTV Community Television, Coon Rapids Community TV Network (CTN). and Columbia Heights Cable Television.
The League of Women Voters aims to encourage informed and active participation in government, to increase understanding of major public policy issues and to influence public policy through education and advocacy. The League is nonpartisan, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties.
