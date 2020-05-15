The filing period for candidates who wish to run for some state and local offices begins next week.
The filing period for state and county offices opens Tuesday, May 19, and ends at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
Candidates in cities and school districts where a primary is possible must also file during this time frame. In cities and school districts where a primary is not possible, candidates should file between July 28 and Aug. 11.
Although the Anoka County Elections office has been closed for in-person services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is scheduled to be open for the candidate filing period.
Learn more from the county’s elections office at tinyurl.com/ybja7k4p. For more information about 2020 elections and COVID-19, go to tinyurl.com/ya9qxsym.
