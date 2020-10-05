When high school football returns to area stadiums, MSHSL guidelines limit attendance to 250, and those tickets will be distributed through teams and not available for public purchase.
To minimize the health and safety risk to the community, staff and students, Anoka-Hennepin has closed high school campuses on the evenings of home football games – including all areas surrounding stadiums and parking lots – from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Only pre-sold ticket holders and predetermined essential personnel are permitted on campuses. Failure to comply may result in school consequences and possible law enforcement involvement.
A preferred option for supporting local teams is to view games live on cable television or through live streaming through local programming partners QCTV, North Metro TV and/or CTN Coon Rapids.
Local programming provider and cities served include: QCTV – Andover, Anoka, Champlin, Ramsey ; CTN Coon Rapids; North Metro Television Blaine, Ham Lake; and CCX Media Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park.
High School athletes benefit from school and community support. Please show that support by viewing games live on cable TV or streaming options and do not come to the stadium or drop off unticketed students at the school for games. This direction applies to both home and away contests.
Anoka-Hennepin will provide a weekly update with local cable coverage and streaming options during the season on district websites and social media channels.
