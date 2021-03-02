Mary T. Inc. and Camilia Rose Care Center have announced the addition of Amy Porter, Amanda Smith and Bethany Trang to the management team.
Amy Porter is the new administrator of Camilia Rose Care Center in Coon Rapids. Porter has been a skilled nursing administrator for 20 years in facilities around Minnesota and has a master’s of science degree in gerontology and nursing home administration.
Amanda Smith, a registered nurse and certified wound care clinician, is the new director of nursing at Camilia Rose. Smith is a longtime resident of Anoka and Coon Rapids and began her career with an associate’s degree in nursing from Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Then, while working as a nursing assistant, she obtained her RN degree.
Bethany Trang has been promoted to the director of therapy, where she will oversee all of the center’s therapy services. She has her doctorate in physical therapy and has been the lead physical therapist at Camilia Rose.
“We are very excited to welcome Amy, Amanda and Bethany to our CRCC management team,” CEO Mary M. Tjosvold said in a statement. “Not only do they bring strong technical skills, customer service and leadership qualities, but they will also be great models for our employees.”
