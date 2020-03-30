Handguns were stolen from a Ramsey gun store during a burglary over the weekend.
Around 5 a.m. Sunday, March 29, two unidentified suspects burglarized Total Defense on 167th Avenue in Ramsey.
Ramsey police responded to a burglar alarm at the store and found the front door broken upon arrival, according to the department.
Inside the store a display case was smashed and guns removed. The number of firearms taken is being determined, according to Ramsey police.
Images from surveillance footage posted by the store on Facebook appear to show two suspects smashing the display case.
Total Defense reported the firearms stolen were handguns used in its rental program, according to the Facebook post.
The case remains under investigation by the Ramsey Police Department and the Anoka County Crime Scene Unit.
