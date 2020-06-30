The top three spots at the 29th Twin Cities Championship were swept by Bunker Hills Golf Club golfers June 27-28 at Hastings Golf Club.
Yarri Bryn surged into the lead with a first round score of 6-under par on his way to winning with a two-day total of 140, 4-under par.
Ralph Baxley finished as the runner-up three strokes back at 1-under par overall, while Caleb VanArragon earned third place overall at 3-over.
