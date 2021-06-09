Blaine boys lacrosse rolled to a 14-6 win over Andover in the Section 7A quarterfinals June 3, then knocked off Duluth 9-7 in the semifinal round to earn a chance to play for a trip to state.
The second-seeded Bengals are scheduled to face fourth-seeded Chisago Lakes in the finals June 9 at Spring Lake Park High School, with the winner advancing to the state tournament June 15-19 in Stillwater. Chisago Lakes upset top-seeded Centennial 12-11 in overtime in its semifinal.
