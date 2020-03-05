St. Thomas Academy defeated Andover 3-2 in the Class AA state quarterfinals at the Xcel Energy Center March 5.
Gunnar Thoreson opened the scoring with 4:40 left in the first period, before the Cadets answered 37 seconds later to end the first period tied 1-1.
Hunter Jones gave the Huskies the lead back 30 seconds into the second period, but St. Thomas Academy answered on the power play 2:13 into the second, then took a 3-2 lead two minutes later that would hold the remainder of the game.
Andover plays in the consolation semifinals Friday, March 6 at noon at 3M Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.