A boy was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis June 12 after a drowning incident at Lions Park in Ham Lake Saturday, June 12.
Around 7:09 p.m. June 12, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Allina EMS and the Ham Lake Fire Department responded to a report of a young boy drowning in a pond in Lions Park in the 1200 block of 157th Avenue Northeast in Ham Lake.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the boy’s family and friends found him unresponsive in the water. They pulled him out of the water and immediately began life-saving measures until first responders arrived, when more life-saving measures were administered.
The child was airlifted to the children’s hospital in Minneapolis, but his condition was unknown June 12, according to a statement by the Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the incident.
