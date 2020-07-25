Anoka County is seeing an early start to blue-green algal blooms this year with two reports in Ham Lake already, according to the Coon Creek Watershed District. Normally, these types of blooms are not seen until August. It is unknown if these were Harmful Algal Blooms. Blue-green algae blooms look like spilled green paint or like pea soup on the water surface. You cannot tell if it is toxic by looking at it, only by testing it. So, “If in Doubt, Stay Out!” the watershed district advises.
The warm, calm weather over the Fourth of July weekend and recent, similar weather combined with long-term excess nutrients from lawn and farm field fertilizers creates a perfect recipe for blue-green algae. These may become toxic, known as Harmful Algal Blooms or HABs. They usually occur in shallow water that can warm more easily. HABs tend to go away with rainstorms or windy weather, so they usually last just a few days.
Other types of algal blooms in the summer might be from non-toxic algae or plants that look like algae such as filamentous algae, duckweed or watermeal.
Kids and dogs who go into lakes or ponds that have Harmful Algal Blooms are especially susceptible. Shower kids immediately, and make sure they didn’t ingest any water, the watershed district advises. Dogs can ingest the blooms by drinking or licking their fur after being in water. Hose them off as soon as possible. Immediately get medical attention if symptoms occur soon after exposure to blue-green algae blooms. Local hospitals and veterinary clinics have been notified of these Ham Lake blue-green algae reports.
According to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency: “You can become sick if you swallow, have skin contact with, or breathe in airborne water droplets while swimming, boating, waterskiing, tubing, bathing, or showering in water that has harmful algae or if you drink water that contains algal toxins. If you become sick, you might experience vomiting, diarrhea, rash, eye irritation, cough, sore throat, and headache. Symptoms generally begin hours to two days after exposure.”
For more information about Coon Creek Watershed District, visit cooncreekwd.org, email info@cooncreekwd.org or call at 763-755-0975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.