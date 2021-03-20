A year ago, many things in the world paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the need for blood never stopped. The American Red Cross and Memorial Blood Centers are urging individuals who are healthy to make an appointment to donate blood. Both organizations have blood drives scheduled in Anoka County in March.
The blood supply continues to face challenges from the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather that impacted much of the U.S. in February.
More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed now to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Schedule a blood donation appointment with the Red Cross by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Schedule a donation appointment with Memorial Blood Centers at mbc.org or by calling 1-888-GIVE-BLD (888-448-3253).
