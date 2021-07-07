The Minnesota Wild announced Nick Bjugstad, a 2010 Blaine graduate and Mr. Hockey Award Winner, had been re-signed to a one-year, $900,000 contract July 5.
Bjugstad, 28 years old, recorded 17 points on six goals and 11 assists, three game-winning goals, a plus-7 rating, 48 hits and 22 blocked shots in 44 games during the 2020-21 season.
The 6-foot-6, 208-pound forward set a career high in plus/minus rating and ranked tied for second on the Wild in game-winning goals. All three game-winners and 13 of his 17 points came at home at the Xcel Energy Center.
He became the 27th Minnesota native to play in a game for the Wild. The right-shot skater registered a three-game assist streak from March 10-14 and recorded a three-game point streak from Feb. 24-27. He scored his 100th career NHL goal on Feb. 26 vs. Los Angeles to become the 26th Minnesota-born NHL skater to reach 100 goals. The forward registered a goal and 11 shots in six Stanley Cup Playoff contests.
Bjugstad owns 224 points on 103 goals and 121 assists, 17 power-play goals, 47 power-play points, 17 game-winning goals, 215 penalty minutes, 729 hits and 166 blocked shots in 483 career NHL contests during nine seasons with Florida (2012-2019), Pittsburgh (2018-20) and Minnesota (2020-21). He has recorded five points in 15 career Stanley Cup Playoff matches with the Panthers (2015-16), Penguins (2018-19) and Wild (2020-21).
Bjugstad played three seasons at the University of Minnesota and notched 98 points (54 goals and 44 assists) in 109 games from 2010-13. Bjugstad tallied 42 points (25 goals, 17 assists) in 40 contests in 2011-12 and was named to the WCHA First All-Star Team and Second All-American Team. He played three seasons at Blaine and was named Mr. Hockey in 2010 after recording 69 points (35 goals, 34 assists) in 30 games.
Minnesota acquired Bjugstad from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional draft pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft on Sept. 11, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.