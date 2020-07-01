Two-time state champion Madison Schmidt of Blaine was named the Minnesota Girls Track and Field Gatorade Athlete of the Year June 25.
Schmidt, who just graduated from Blaine, won state championships in the high jump as a sophomore and a junior, while also becoming the first girl in Minnesota history to ever clear 6 feet. She excelled on the track in mid-distance for the Bengals as well.
Schmidt has signed a national letter of intent to compete in track and field at the University of Notre Dame on an athletic scholarship.
The Gatorade Athlete of the Year awards recognize not just athletic achievement, but also academic success and character on and off the playing field. Schmidt was involved in several volunteer activities during high school and held a weighted GPA of 4.27.
Schmidt also won the award a year ago as a junior.
