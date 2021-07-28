SP Caleb VanArragon 2 (Mark Brettingen Courtesy MGA).JPG

Caleb Vanarragon on the 4th tee during the 1st round of the 118th MGA Amateur Championship at Rush Creek GC on Monday, July 19th. Vanarragon is tied for 2nd place with a 6 under par round of 66. Photo by Mark Brettingen/Courtesy MGA

 Mark Brettingen

Blaine graduate Caleb VanArragon watches a shot during the 118th Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship at Rush Creek Golf Club July 19-21. VanArragon finished as the runner-up with a three-day total of 14 under par.

