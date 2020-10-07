A Blaine woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sept. 28 in Brooklyn Center.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there was a report at 4:17 a.m. that a Dodge Caliber vehicle left the roadway and struck a light pole on the southwest corner of the intersection of south Highway 252 and 66th Avenue North in Brooklyn Center.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later identified the driver as Michelle Ann Marcil, 49, of Blaine. She suffered life-threatening injuries from the crash and later died at a local hospital at 1:42 p.m. Sept. 28.
