The winners of the Impressions of Blaine Winter Photo Contest were announced last week.
Kristine Haertl‘s photo “Journey Through Pioneer” won the community activities and landmarks category. Jovyel Grant won the people and families category for her photo “First Snow.” Juan Del Moral’s photo “Cute Puppy in the Snow” won the pets category. Kristen Genet won the wildlife and nature category for her photo “Owl.”
Entries for the spring photo contest can be submitted May 1-31. The finalists will be announced Friday, June 11, and the winners Friday, July 9.
The photo categories for the spring contest are community events and landmarks, people and families, pets, and wildlife and nature.
Photos submitted to the contest, not just the winners, will be used in city publicity, including city publications, the city website and city social media.
Prizes for the Impressions of Blaine Spring Photo Contest are a surprise and might include gift cards to local businesses or city of Blaine swag, plus public recognition.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y49xronh.
