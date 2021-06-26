The city of Blaine has announced its annual fireworks show will be at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the National Sports Center.
The show returns after a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company that puts on the show, Hollywood Pyrotechnics, will be monitoring the weather and may start the show earlier or later depending on conditions. The public can receive notifications at facebook.com/BlaineMN or on the Parks and Recreation alert system. Visit blainemn.gov/list.aspx to sign up for alerts.
The National Sports Center is at 1700 105th Ave. NE, Blaine. A safe viewing zone will be located off Davenport Street Northeast in between 105th and 109th avenues.
