One suspect is dead, another arrested after a theft call Sunday, Feb. 21, in Blaine led to a pursuit that ended with a shootout in Braham. An Anoka Police Department K-9 was also shot and injured during the incident.
According to the Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany, the Blaine Police Department responded to a theft call at 12:58 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Kohl's located at 10311 Baltimore St. NE in Blaine. Officers located two adult male suspects in a stolen vehicle, and the suspects fled.
Shortly thereafter, the suspects carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint on the southwest end of the nearby Menards parking lot in Blaine, and the men fled in the vehicle as officers tried to stop them, according to police.
Podany said that due to the severity of the suspects' alleged crimes, officers pursued the men on Highway 65 north of Highway 107 in Braham in Isanti County.
Later, the suspects' vehicle was damaged, and the two men fled the vehicle on foot while firing at officers, according to police. One of the suspects was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The other suspect was arrested and taken into custody. Police say a weapon was recovered at the scene.
Anoka K-9 Bravo suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed into emergency surgery Sunday at the BluePearl Pet Hospital in Blaine, according to the Anoka Police Department. Bravo is expected to survive, according to the Isanti County Sheriff's Office.
Agencies that responded to the incident include the Blaine, Anoka, Coon Rapids, Spring Lake Park, Braham and Isanti police departments; Anoka County and Isanti County sheriff's offices; Braham and Isanti fire departments; and the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. Podany said that because the incident involved multiple crime scenes and occurred across multiple jurisdictions, it will be several days before more information is released.
