One suspect is dead, another arrested after a theft call Sunday, Feb. 21, in Blaine, leads to a pursuit that ends with a shootout in Braham where an Anoka Police Department K-9 was shot and injured.
According to the Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany, the Blaine Police Department responded to a theft call at 12:58 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at Kohl's located at 10311 Baltimore St. NE in Blaine. Officers located two adult male suspects in a stolen vehicle and the suspects fled.
Shortly thereafter, the male suspects carjacked another vehicle at gunpoint on the southwest end of the nearby Menards parking lot in Blaine. The men fled in the vehicle as officers tried to stop them.
Podany said that due to the severity of the suspects alleged crimes, officers pursued the men on Highway 65 north of Highway 107 in Braham in Isanti County.
Later, the suspects vehicle became damaged and the two adult males fled the vehicle on foot while firing at police officers. One of the suspects was shot and pronounced dead at the scene. The other suspect was arrested and taken into custody. A weapon was recovered at the scene.
Anoka Police K-9 Bravo suffered a gunshot wound and was rushed into emergency surgery Sunday at the BluePearl Pet Hospital in Blaine, according to the Anoka Police Department.
According to the Isanti Sheriff's Office, K-9 Bravo is expected to survive.
Agencies who responded to the incident include the Blaine, Anoka, Coon Rapids, Spring Lake Park, Braham and Isanti police departments; Anoka County and Isanti sheriff's offices; Braham and Isanti fire departments and the Minnesota State Patrol.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. Podany said that due to the incident having multiple crime scenes and occurring across multiple jurisdictions it will be several days before more information is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.