The winners of the Impressions of Blaine Summer Photo Contest were announced last month.
Chase Kvistad won for the city landmarks category for his picture, “Sunset Over Sunrise Lake.” David Woods’ picture titled “Murphy and Flowers” won the pets category. Amy Post won the people and families category for her picture titled “Fourth of July Fun.” Tom Stuart’s picture “Lochness Mist” won the nature category. Darian Vietzke won the wildlife category for his picture “Fawn Waiting for Mother.”
Entries for the fall photo contest can be submitted now through Monday, Nov. 30. The finalists will be announced Sunday, Dec. 6, and the winners Friday, Jan. 8.
The photo categories for the fall contest are city landmarks, community activities and events, people and families, pets, throwback Thursday, and wildlife and nature.
Photos submitted to the contest, not just the winners, will be used in city publicity, including city publications, the city website and city social media sites.
Prizes for the Impressions of Blaine Fall Photo Contest are a surprise and might include gift cards to local businesses or city of Blaine swag, plus public recognition.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y49xronh.
