The winners of the Impressions of Blaine Spring Photo Contest were announced earlier this month.
Tom Stuart’s “TPC Sunrise” won the community activities and landmarks category. Sara Kaleho won the people and families category for her photo “Petal Puddle.” Sofia Kaleho’s photo “Bunny Love” won the pets category. Sadie Hall won the wildlife and nature category for her photo “Daisy Duckling.”
Entries for the summer photo contest can be submitted Aug. 1-31. The finalists will be announced Friday, Sept. 10, and the winners Friday, Oct. 8. People’s choice voting will occur Sept. 10-30.
The photo categories for the spring contest are community events and landmarks, people and families, pets, and wildlife and nature.
Visit BlaineEvents.com/ImpressionsofBlaine for more information.
