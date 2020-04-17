*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
Blaine and Spring Lake Park both extended the period for their declarations of a local state of emergency April 6.
The state of emergency extensions were approved after both City Councils agreed the COVID-19 pandemic would continue past the original deadlines they set. A declaration of a local emergency invokes necessary portions of the response and recovery aspects of the city’s disaster plans, and may authorize aid and assistance under those plans.
Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of peacetime emergency in Minnesota March 13. On the same day President Donald Trump declared a national emergency as a result of COVID-19.
The Blaine City Council unanimously approved extending the city’s local state of emergency through Wednesday, May 6.
The original March 16 declaration expired April 16.
The City Council also unanimously approved provisions to comply with the Families First Coronavirus Leave Act.
According to Wolfe, the federal act requires certain employers to provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. It was signed into law by Trump on March 18.
The Spring Lake Park City Council approved extending the city’s local state of emergency indefinitely.
Interim Mayor Robert Nelson declared a local state of emergency March 16, which was set to expire Monday, April 20.
City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz said the state of emergency would end when he determines it’s no longer warranted based on advice received from the city’s management team.
