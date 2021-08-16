Dogs and dog owners are invited to Blaine’s annual Bark in the Park event 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.
Bring your favorite four-legged friend and visit with companies and nonprofits specializing in dogs.
The event will feature nail trimming and dog merchandise for sale at the vendor booths. Attendees can also enjoy the Pup-arazzi photo booth, food trucks, music by The Backyard Band, and more.
Free dog licenses are available on site with proof of vaccination. The first 500 dog owners will receive a free giveaway.
The event will be held at Swanson Dog Park, 9150 Central Ave. NE.
For more information about the event, visit tinyurl.com/3ryuf76j.
