Blaine residents celebrated Night to Unite Tuesday, Oct. 6, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly 20 block parties were hosted in neighborhoods across the city. Firefighters from the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department and Blaine police officers visited all the block parties that included food and drink, activities and socializing.
The block parties were limited in size due to the pandemic, and social distancing and masks were recommended by the city.
Night to Unite, or National Night Out, is a nationwide event that aims at building and fostering community bonds between citizens, businesses and public safety organizations,
Night to Unite is normally held the first Tuesday of August, but due was moved to Tuesday, Oct. 6, due to the pandemic.
