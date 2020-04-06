Blaine residents hosted a costume parade Saturday, April 4, to cheer up their neighbors during the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.
The April 4 costume parade took place between Harpers Street and Legacy Creek Parkway NE in the Savanna Grove and Legacy Creek neighborhoods in Blaine.
The first parade was Saturday, March 28, and included friends Jess Kopp, Jecca Jensen, Kara Lancaster and Elizabeth Hammel Olson. More neighbors decided to join in for the April 4 parade.
All participants were required to wear costumes that covered their face and hands. Participants were also required to distance themselves.
Kopp said more parades may be held in the future.
