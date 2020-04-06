Coon Rapids, MN (55443)

Today

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 50F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.