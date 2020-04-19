*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
A Blaine business is filling a need for personal protective equipment by making and donating reusable face shields for use during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project started after Upscaled Designs, a custom print and apparel business at 1550 91st Ave. NE, saw its sales decline as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
“Upscaled Designs wanted to put our facility and staff to work on something that would help make an impact, as well as help keep our lights on and doors open,” owner Kerry Eldstrom said. “With the equipment that we currently have ... we opted to help in producing the ever-so-needed PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) for our front-line medical workers to keep them safe.”
Eldstrom was inspired to make face shields after seeing the need on the news and hearing from his wife, Jenna, a home care nurse for Allina.
“The shield is one of the key components to the PPE kits medical providers are in need of,” he said. “That’s why we went towards making shields instead of the face masks. A lot of people are pitching in and making face masks, whereas we decided to go with the shields because we have the ability to make them.”
The company already had the carbon dioxide laser cutter needed to cut materials for the shields; it just needed a larger 3D printer to make brackets.
First the business bought a couple printers on its own and then asked for donations online to help it do more.
“With no expectations we put a freewill donation link on our website, and through people sharing it we got a lot of feedback and support, and it helped us get additional materials and 3D printers,” Eldstrom said.
All donations go toward funding 3D printers, materials and some labor costs.
Upscaled Designs now has 13 printers that make plastic face shield brackets, allowing the company to produce around 80 shields a day. The brackets have a foam layer donated by New Jersey-based McMaster-Carr. A transparent face shield is fitted onto the bracket, and elastic banding is added.
The designs for the brackets were offered to the company free of charge, provided they weren’t used to make profits.
Eldstrom said the material he’s using is durable, so the face shields can be used multiple times if they’re properly sanitized.
“They’re reusable because they’re built out of a bigger, robust material,” he said. “They’re built to last rather than be thrown away after one use. They do take a little longer to make because of the thicker material, but it prevents people from requiring more.”
Eldstrom said Upscaled Designs had enough material for 1,500 face shields. Kerry added that he was looking for other possible materials to continue the operation.
“We’ve always enjoyed helping others,” Eldstrom said. “If we can do something to help and have the ability to do it, we will.”
Upscaled Designs has a request form on its website, which can be filled out by anybody. If the request is approved, the face shields will be mailed to the requester as soon as possible. So far the business has sent shields to nursing homes, schools doing food distribution and smaller hospitals.
“The ones that aren’t able to get the shields are some of the smaller clinics, nursing homes and other places who don’t order these supplies as often,” Eldstrom said. “They’re less likely to be considered for any stock that does come in, and those are the ones we’re reaching out to right now or are reaching out to us.”
To learn more, donate or request face shields from Upscaled Designs, visit covid19.upscaleddesigns.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.