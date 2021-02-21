The Blaine Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing woman last seen near Northtown Mall late Saturday afternoon.
Rose Sanchez, 18, was last seen on foot in the area of Northtown Mall at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.
Sanchez was last seen wearing a white shirt with bright colored floral designs and jeans with designed rips on the front. She was carrying a white purse and wearing glasses and a blue neck gator with stars on it, and she was not wearing a coat, according to police.
Sanchez is described as a white female approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, 240 pounds, with shoulder-length brown/blonde hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212. The case number associated with this case is 21036764.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.