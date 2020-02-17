A Blaine police pursuit of a stolen vehicle Monday, Feb. 17, ended with multiple injuries after the vehicle rolled into a ditch when police conducted a maneuver to end the chase, according to the Police Department.
At approximately 5:30 a.m., Blaine officers were called to the Walmart store at 11505 Ulysses St. NE in Blaine for a suspicious male wandering through the parking lot looking into vehicles.
Officers received additional information that the vehicle the male was seen driving was stolen. As officers arrived, they observed the suspected vehicle leaving the scene.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled toward Highway 65, according to police.
At Highway 65 and 117th Avenue NE, a Blaine officer attempted to end the pursuit by conducting a PIT maneuver, which is where a police vehicle forces a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop. The fleeing vehicle rolled over into the ditch, authorities say.
The three occupants in the vehicle were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to police.
The incident is still being investigated.
