The Blaine Police Department is offering to make kids’ birthdays a little more special by sending messages by request.
The Blaine Police Department Community Outreach Unit is organizing recorded birthday messages for kids in the community. An online request form is available at BlaineMN.gov/PoliceSpecialRequest.
Blaine residents are asked to fill out the online form five days before their child’s birthday. A Blaine police officer or community outreach specialist will record a short video message, and it will be sent to the family.
