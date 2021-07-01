The Blaine Police Department is seeking the public's help with locating a driver who fired one shot at a motorcyclist during a road rage incident, striking the motorcycle's gas tank.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 28, Blaine police officers were called to the Kwik Trip gas station located at Naples Street NE and Lake Drive, in Blaine, for a report of a motorcycle that was shot at from a passenger vehicle.
The victim reported that she was riding her motorcycle eastbound on Lake Drive from Lexington Avenue when she became involved in a road rage incident.
The victim reported that a male driving a white early 2000’s VW Passat with heavy passenger side damage, pulled up directly next to her and fired a single shot at her, striking the gas tank of her motorcycle. The vehicle then sped off.
She described the male driver as being middle aged, white, heavyset, with brown hair, and a scruffy beard.
Detectives are looking for any information on the suspect or the suspect vehicle. If you have any information, please call the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212.
