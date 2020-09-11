Blaine Police Officer Dan Stefczak was recently honored by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety as a 2019 DWI All-Star for taking 68 impaired motorists off the streets in 2019.
Among Stefczak’s 2019 arrests were serious violations that could have turned tragic for the driver and others if Stefczak had not made the stop, including on March 13, 2019, when Stefczak stopped an impaired driver who later found to have a .27 blood alcohol content, which is more than three times the legal limit to drive.
“It can be easy for someone to think ‘I feel fine’ after drinking and then get behind the wheel, risking it all with one bad decision,” Stefczak said. “What’s not so easy is living with that decision after you take a life, seriously injure another person or are facing huge financial penalties and a lost license. I am honored to be an all-star, and I want motorists to always remember that I’m looking out for their safety because their lives matter to me and to so many others in their lives.”
Stefczak, a four-year veteran of the Blaine Police Department, is among 48 officers, deputies, troopers and prosecutors statewide on the DWI All-Star Team. This is the 13th DWI All-Star Team selected for outstanding service in enforcement and prosecution of impaired driving.
“It’s scary to think how as you’re driving down the road, an impaired driver could be in that oncoming vehicle, driving behind you or approaching the intersection ahead of you,” Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany said. “That’s why we need all-stars like Dan Stefczak. I’m very proud that he is a part of our team at the Blaine Police Department and protecting lives in the city of Blaine.”
The more you know...
DWI consequences
• The number of DWI arrests dropped from nearly 30,084 in 2010 to 27,378 in 2019, a 9% decrease.
• Fewer motorists are losing their lives due to alcohol. In 2019 numbers show 89 people died from drunken driving-related crashes, compared with 112 people in 2010, a 21% decline.
• In the 1960s, more than half of all traffic deaths were related to drinking and driving. In 2019 drunken driving-related deaths were 24% of all traffic fatalities in Minnesota.
DWI consequences
• Loss of license for up to a year, thousands of dollars in costs and possible jail time.
• Repeat DWI offenders, as well as first-time offenders arrested at 0.16 blood alcohol content and above, must use ignition interlock in order to regain legal driving privileges or face at least one year without a driver’s license.
• Offenders with three or more offenses are required to use interlock for three to six years, or they will never regain driving privileges.
Speak up and plan a sober ride
• Plan for a safe ride — designate a sober driver, use a safe, alternative transportation option, or stay at the location of the celebration.
• Speak up — offer to be a designated driver or be available to pick up a loved one any time, anywhere. If you see an impaired person about to get behind the wheel, get them a safe ride home.
• Buckle up — the best defense against a drunken driver.
• Report drunken driving — call 911 when witnessing impaired driving behavior. Be prepared to provide location, license plate number and observed dangerous behavior.
~Data compiled by the Blaine Police Department
