The Muslim American Society of Minnesota announced May 23 it will keep the MAS Blaine Masjid closed despite Gov. Tim Walz announcing all places of worship may open Wednesday, May 27, at 25% occupancy indoors with a maximum of 250 people, provided they adhere to public health guidelines.
The decision comes as many other houses of worship in Anoka County make plans to open.
“As Minnesota begins to reopen local businesses, public spaces and community services, the Muslim American Society of Minnesota recognizes the central role of our masjid institutions,” the Muslim American Society of Minnesota said in a statement. “The temporary closing of Islamic centers and masjids has been a significant challenge and trial that is impacting the spiritual and social well being of the Muslim American community. More over, the health risks posed by COVID-19 remain significant and credible to individuals, families, and communities - and will likely continue for months. After extensive consultation with public health experts, scholars and Muslim community members, MAS MN has decided that our affiliated masjids and places of worship will remain closed for the time being. This decision will remain in effect until infection rates are reliably reported to decline in Minnesota. We believe this is in line with important Islamic principles such as, ‘avoiding harm takes precedence over acquiring benefit.’”
The Muslim American Society of Minnesota said that despite the closure of its mosques and centers it will continue to offer classes, talks, webinars and meditations on Facebook and on Zoom. The MAS Blaine Masjid food shelf will also continue to provide weekly distributions. To learn more, visit masmn.org.
Walz’s decision to allow 25% occupancy in houses of worship comes after Roman Catholic and Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregations across Minnesota announced their plan May 21 to resume worship services in defiance of the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
“Being ordered to stay at home may have been necessary to protect the public health, but it came at immense costs,” including spiritual costs, said Archbishop Bernard Hebda, leader of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis and the Minnesota Catholic Conference.
The religious leaders said at a news conference that the ongoing restrictions are an unconstitutional violation of their churches’ religious freedom, given that bars, restaurants, shopping malls and tattoo parlors are now being allowed to reopen.
“I am saddened by the reality that churches are not trusted to foster safe environments and the ministry that we provide is not recognized as important to the people making decisions for the people of Minnesota,” Nate Ruch, lead pastor of Emmanuel Christian Center in Spring Lake Park, said in a statement.
“I have had many meaningful conversations with faith leaders over the last few weeks,” Walz said in a statement. “From a personal and public health perspective, the decision around places of worship has been a challenging one since the beginning of the pandemic. We know large gatherings of people raise the risk of spreading COVID-19. We also know worship is an essential part of many Minnesotans’ lives, including mine.”
Some local houses of worship are opening their doors now or will be in the coming weeks, while others will not. Visit your local house of worship’s website or call for more information.
Houses of worship are being required to ensure a minimum of 6 feet of distance between households; indoor gatherings must not exceed 25% of the normal occupant capacity as determined by the fire marshal; indoor and outdoor gatherings must not exceed 250 people in a single, self-contained space; and all houses of worship must develop and implement a COVID-19 preparedness plan in accordance with guidance developed by the Minnesota Department of Health.
This story included reporting from Steve Karnowski of the Associated Press.
