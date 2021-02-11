A 22-year-old Blaine man was sentenced in federal court Feb. 9 for making bomb threats at St. Thomas University after he had not finished his homework.
Ray Ghansham Persaud was sentenced to one year and one day in prison and two years of supervised release. Persaud pleaded guilty Sept. 22, 2020, to one count of using an instrumentality of interstate commerce to maliciously make a threat to damage and destroy a building by means of explosives, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota.
On three occasions in 2019 Persaud called the St. Thomas switchboard claiming there was a bomb on the St. Paul campus, but there were no bombs. Persaud was a student at the time of the threats, according to the attorney’s office.
On April 17, 2019, Persaud specifically mentioned McNeely Hall in his threats and the entire campus was evacuated, according to the attorney’s office.
On Aug. 20, 2019, Persaud claimed there was a bomb in the John Roach Center. Then on Sept. 17, 2019, he claimed there was a bomb in the John Roach Center, the O’Shaughnessy Science Center, the Anderson Student Center and the Facilities Design Center. All buildings were evacuated after each call, according to the attorney’s office.
On each date he made the calls Persaud admitted he had failed to complete his homework and was unprepared for class, according to the attorney’s office.
