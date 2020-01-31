A 20-year-old Blaine man is charged with a string of bomb hoaxes at the University of St. Thomas.
Ray Ghansham Persaud faces one count of using an instrument of interstate commerce to make a threat to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual, and to damage or destroy any building, by means of fire and explosive, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.
Persaud made his initial appearance Jan. 31 after being arrested that morning.
On April 17, 2019, Persaud allegedly called the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul three times claiming a bomb was on campus specifically mentioning McNeely Hall. The university evacuated and closed it’s entire St. Paul campus including a child care center, according to the attorney’s office.
Persaud reportedly made similar threats to the university on Aug. 20, 2019, claiming a bomb was in the John Roach Center, and again on Sept. 17, 2019, in the O’Shaughnessy Science Center, John Roach Center, the Anderson Student Center and the Facilities Design Center. All buildings were evacuated after each call, according to the attorney’s office.
Each call was made using a voice over internet protocol, service via applications including TextMe.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Docherty.
