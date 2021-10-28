The Blaine man accused of hitting and killing a woman with his vehicle, while driving without a valid license Oct. 25, told police he thought he hit a dog or a sign but didn’t stop to check, according to criminal charges filed Oct. 27.
John Robert Jones, 31, is charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide.
According to the complaint, law enforcement responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near 109th Avenue Northeast and Flanders Court Northeast Oct. 25 around 12:34 p.m.
The woman, identified as Bridget OKeefe Dunn, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Hennepin Healthcare. Officers determined Dunn, 56, was walking her dog when Jones hit her with his car, charges say.
Witnesses reported Jones’ vehicle information to authorities and that his vehicle stopped about 100 yards past the collision and then drove away.
Using license plate information, law enforcement spoke to Jones’ girlfriend at Jones’ home nearby around 1:11 p.m. the same day.
She allegedly told police Jones was driving the car that day. She led officers to the garage, where the Chrysler 300 was propped up on a jack and had a lot of visible damage — including a missing driver’s side mirror, a pushed-in front fender that rendered the driver’s side door useless, a broken headlight and a broken bumper, charges say.
Jones’ girlfriend told police that when he arrived home, Jones said he hit a sign or a dog but she shouldn’t tell anyone, charges say.
While speaking with police, Jones admitted to not having a valid driver’s license, according to the complaint.
Charges say Jones took the car out that day for an errand and, while traveling west on 109th Avenue, he thought he hit a sign or a dog. But he told police he didn’t stop to check.
He allegedly left the area and decided against the errand before putting the car back in the garage when he got home to assess the damage.
Jones’ bail was set at $70,000 with conditions. He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Dec. 9.
If convicted, Jones faces a potential maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.