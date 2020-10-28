The city of Blaine is now using a new online permitting application system called Intuitive Municipal Solutions, or iMS.
The new system will allow residents and contractors to submit applications and payments online, view previously issued permits and receive immediate feedback on applications and inspection results.
In addition, iMS users will be able to:
• Apply for a business license.
• Apply for a contractor license.
• Register as a contractor.
• Report a concern/complaint.
• View property information.
• View planning projects.
• File a code enforcement report.
New users to the system need to create an account in the system and begin the process. For more information, visit BlaineMN.gov/IMSHelp.
