The city of Blaine is seeking feedback on the Northtown area.
Blaine has recruited Damon Farber Landscape Architects, based in Minneapolis, to conduct a nine-month study of more than 200 acres of Blaine that includes Northtown Mall, North Court Commons, the Anoka County Library, Rainbow Village and Autozone, among other retail areas. The study will address land use, redevelopment and revitalization options, multi-modal transportation and public improvements.
Blaine’s goal for the project is to help Northtown Mall continue to be a relevant and important asset to the city and to spur growth appropriate with current market trends and community desires.
The study kicked off Sept. 11 at Tom Ryan Park during WorldFest, where a Damon Farber team attended to solicit feedback from community members on what changes they would like to see in the Northtown area. Throughout September and October, the team has also been meeting with surrounding communities, landowners and key businesses in the area to determine what problems need to be addressed.
An online survey is currently being conducted at tinyurl.com/ynd5kdxt, where community members are invited to provide their input.
There will be two community input meeting opportunities, with the first planned for Thursday, Dec. 9 (location and time to be determined), and the second planned for February (details to be announced).
To learn more about the Northtown area master land use and revitalization plan, visit tinyurl.com/2hcuravj.
