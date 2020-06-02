Although Anoka County has not extended its curfew, the city of Blaine announced Monday evening that it would impose a 10 p.m. curfew Monday, June 1, and Tuesday June 2.
Here is the statement from the city:
The City of Blaine is enacting an overnight curfew starting at 10PM tonight June 1 and ending at 4AM Tuesday, June 2. The curfew will also be in effect from 10PM Tuesday, June 2 until 4AM Wednesday, June 3.
Exemptions to this curfew include all law enforcement, fire and medical personnel, as well as other personnel authorized by the City of Blaine, the Department of Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol, or Minnesota National Guard. Credentialed members of the media are also exempt from the curfew. Individuals seeking emergency care, fleeing danger, or experiencing homelessness, and having to travel to and from employment and religious services are also exempt.
Please report any suspicious behavior, such as cars circling an area or vehicles without license plates, by calling 911 immediately. Do not hesitate, call 911 and let the police department investigate the report. Thank you for your patience and be safe.
