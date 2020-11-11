A Blaine hunter was found dead Tuesday morning, Nov. 10, after going missing two days earlier while hunting in northern Becker County.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Sandstrom, 58, of Blaine, was reported missing after he failed to meet up with a hunting group at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Sandstrom was last seen in the Gardner Lake area near Bad Medicine Lake in the northern part of the county. The area is reportedly heavily wooded and has several small lakes and ponds.
The Sheriff’s Office immediately conducted a search after Sandstrom was reported missing. It was assisted by the White Earth Tribal Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, United States Fish and Wildlife Services, Elbow Tulaby Fire Department, Carsonville Fire Department, Clearwater Sheriff;s Office, North Memorial Ambulance Service, Christian Aid Ministries Search and Rescue, Northstar Search and Rescue, United States Customs and Border Patrol, Bagley Fire Department, Clearbrook Fire Department and White Earth Conservation.
Sandstrom was found dead two days later. The specific location where he was found was not identified in a statement from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.
The case remains under investigation, but the Sheriff’s Office said it does not suspect foul play.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mr. Sandstrom’s family and friends,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “We would like to thank all those who assisted in the search.”
