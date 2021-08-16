The city of Blaine is hosting a free screening of the family movie “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
The movie will be screened at Tom Ryan Park, 10802 Town Square Drive NE. Attendees are being asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” continues the story of Max (Patton Oswalt), Gidget (Jenny Slate), Snowball (Kevin Hart) and the rest of the gang as they take on new adventures and are pushed to find the courage to become their own heroes.
For more information about the movie showing, visit blainemn.gov or call Blaine City Hall at 763-784-6700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.