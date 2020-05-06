*Note: This content is being provided for free as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to ABC Newspapers, either online or in print, here.
Rotarians recently connected with two experts to discuss the state of the pandemic in Minnesota.
The Blaine-Ham Lake and Prior Lake rotary clubs invited members of the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to discuss efforts to test for the coronavirus and combat the pandemic April 29.
“To defeat a pandemic you need what I call the three T’s,” Kate Johanson, director of state policy and government engagement for the Mayo Clinic said.
The first “T” is testing, to know who has the disease. Second is tracing, or contact tracing, to track the potential spread of the virus, and the third “T” is treatment, Johanson said.
Mayo Clinic began developing a molecular test for the novel coronavirus as soon as the clinic was aware it was spreading in the U.S., Johanson said.
The experts also discussed the state’s two-phase plan. The first phase is ramping up testing across the state to “fill the gaps” by coordinating capacity and need among providers, Mayo and the university’s testing.
The phase was anticipated to last three to four weeks, Johanson said. During this phase the state is planning on running 1,000 serology tests per day and 2,000 molecular tests per day.
“A molecular test — that’s the one where they swab up your nose — they’re looking for the presence of the virus itself,” Johanson said. “A serology test is newer. It uses a blood draw, and it looks for the antibodies that your body uses to fight the virus.”
“We kind of prefer the serological tests and the reason is that you start making those antibodies before you even become symptomatic, so it helps us detect earlier,” Johanson said.
The second phase should see 15,000 serology tests per day and 20,000 molecular tests per day, Johanson said. Johanson expects them to focus on symptomatic people but also at-risk populations in elder care and beyond, she said.
While the molecular test is the backbone of the University of Minnesota’s testing, it needs both the molecular and serology test, said Dr. Tim Schacker vice dean of research at the university’s medical school.
“The reason for that is because if you are PCR negative, so you don’t have the virus in your nose, and you’re antibody positive, that means you’ve been exposed and you’re likely immune,” Schacker said.
On the other hand, if both tests come back negative, you have not been exposed and are susceptible.
Antibodies are developed by the body when infected with normal coronaviruses. In cases of diseases such as MIRS or SARS patients develop a short-term immunity to the disease. However, exploration of the new disease is still in its early stages, so it’s unclear if the same rules apply, according to Schacker.
The state plan also includes a virtual command center intended to manage online operations and organize the delivery of necessary materials and sharing of data generated by the tests.
Both the U and Mayo are working on additional strategies for treating COVID-19 and keeping health care workers safe. One treatment being used by the Mayo Clinic is the early access program for convalescence of plasma. It takes blood from people who have recovered, separates the plasma and uses that to treat infected patients, Johanson said.
“This is very important, because it will save a lot of lives and reduce a lot of suffering for those hospitalized patients or those who have really life-threatening cases,” Johanson said.
When one rotary member asked about blood donations, Schacker explained that the disease isn’t considered a risk for blood donation, because it has not been found to be carried by blood.
Mayo Clinic also is developing therapies to reduce time patients will spend in an intensive care unit or on a ventilator, which would effectively increase capacity without requiring as many additional materials, Johanson said.
The university invested early in rapid-response grants to seek solutions from faculty. One grant went to a cardiac anesthesiologist who figured out how to create ventilators from parts the university had on hand, Schacker said.
Another idea was to manufacture personal protective equipment such as the “origami mask,” which is made from furnace filtration material, Schacker said. Faculty are currently developing prototypes for disposable gowns as well, Schacker said.
“Our goal is with that six months we’ll be able to mitigate the spread, flatten that curve and make sure that any surge or hot spot that arises does not exceed the capacity that providers have to take care of patients,” Johanson said.
