The body of a 2016 graduate of Blaine High School was found in a lake on the University of Notre Dame’s campus Jan. 24.
Annrose Jerry, 21, was a senior at Notre Dame, outside South Bend Ind., and had been missing since Jan. 21. Her body was discovered in St. Mary’s Lake on campus just after 11 a.m. Jan. 24, according to the university.
“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose,” President John I. Jenkins said in a press release. “We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”
Jerry’s body was identified by St. Joseph County Coroner Michael McGann, who said there were no apparent signs of trauma, according to the university.
A Memorial Mass is scheduled for 9 p.m. at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the Notre Dame Campus at 9 p.m. Jan. 27, with visitation at 5-7 p.m.
The Notre Dame Police Department requested the public’s assistance in a search for Jerry Jan. 23. She was last seen at the Coleman-Morse Hall the evening of Jan. 21, according to the university.
(0) comments
