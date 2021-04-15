Blaine graduate Mac Enlow, a freshman first baseman for Hamline University baseball, was named the MIAC Baseball Player of the Week. Enlow finished the week with a .471 batting average, driving in six runs on eight hits. Enlow belted a pair of home runs in a 7-3 victory over Bethel on Apr. 6 and drove in the winning run on a walk-off single in extra innings against Concordia on Apr. 10. He finished the week with 14 total bases and a slugging percentage of .824.
