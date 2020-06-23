The city of Blaine has postponed the annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bars and restaurants have been open at limited capacity for indoor and outdoor services. The city reported this has caused lower-than-expected revenues for the fireworks show, which is funded each year by charitable gambling.
The Blaine City Council decided to prioritize available charitable gambling funds to fulfill scheduled donations to Alexandra House, local food shelves and organizations serving the homeless.
The city said if funding is identified and large group gathering restrictions are changed, there is a possibility of a late summer or fall fireworks show. Updates on a potential fall fireworks show will be posted at BlaineMN.gov/Fireworks.
