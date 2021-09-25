The Blaine Festival Volunteer Committee is hosting an open house 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Mary Ann Young Center in Blaine, for prospective volunteers who may be interested in getting involved.
Many people don’t realize that the Blaine Festival is not planned or funded by the city of Blaine. It’s actually planned and organized by a small group of volunteers that meets once a month. The group also runs a charitable gambling organization selling pull tabs at two locations to fund the festival and provide donations to local groups and other festivals in the area.
The committee is always looking for new volunteers to help with the duties of planning and hosting the Blaine Festival.
Anyone interested is invited to stop by Oct. 7 and learn more about the Blaine Festival Committee. The Mary Ann Young Center is at 9150 Central Ave. NE, Blaine. Refreshments will be provided.
To learn more about the Blaine Festival, visit blainefestival.org.
