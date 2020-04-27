The Blaine Festival has announced the celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news was shared in a statement on the Blaine Festival’s website.
“Due to the current and ongoing social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blaine Festival Volunteer Committee has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Blaine Festival,” the statement read. “The health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, vendors and committee members is our primary concern.”
The Blaine Festival will return June 25-27, 2021. To learn more about the festival, blainefestival.org.
