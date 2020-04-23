FedEx Ground truck driver Tina Peterson, from Blaine, spoke and was honored at an April 16 ceremony on the White House lawn recognizing the service of truck drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the war against the virus, America’s truckers are really the foot soldiers that are carrying us to victory,” President Donald Trump said. “Truckers are playing a critical role in vanquishing the virus, and they will be just as important as we work to get our economic engine roaring.”
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the department has been actively working with the trucking industry to address concerns, to provide regulatory relief and to make sure truck stops and rest stops are open for truck drivers.
“The whole country is cheering you on,” she said to the estimated 3.5 million truck drivers across the United States. “Without you, it would be impossible to keep our economy going and get food, medical equipment and essential supplies to where they need to be ... We’re so grateful for what you do. Truckers are playing a heroic role in helping America cope during this crisis, and truckers will be a critical part in helping our economy recover once this crisis is past us.”
Peterson was approached by FedEx Ground to represent the company at the April 16 ceremony at the White House.
“It was really exciting, and I was thankful and proud to learn I’d be representing FedEx Ground and other truck drivers,” she said after the event. “It didn’t really sink in until after the event. It was that exciting for me. It felt really awesome to be recognized by the president and have such an inspirational and upbeat message come from the White House at this time when we’ve had so much sadness in our country.”
Peterson spoke at the ceremony along with Stephen Richardson, a member of the American Trucking Association in Tennessee; Charlton Paul Jr. with UPS Freight in New York; and Dylan Madigan with DHL Express in New Jersey.
“Since the coronavirus hit in the U.S. I have seen an increase in residential delivery of e-commerce at FedEx Ground,” Peterson said in her speech. “My husband, Dave, and I have had a family give us a meal out of the back of their pickup truck at a rest area that they put together for truck drivers. We’ve received thumbs up from motorists on the highways and have seen people on overpasses waving American flags to the passing trucks. The delivery drivers bringing packages to doors have been sharing photos of thank you letters, note cards and sidewalk chalk messages telling us thank you for still working and thanking drivers for delivering what their families need right now. We recognize and appreciate the unique position we’re in helping to deliver aid and keeping the economy moving during this challenging time. Everyone at FedEx would tell you this is who we are and what we do.”
After the ceremony, Trump gave Peterson a “key to the White House” and a necklace for speaking at the event.
“I’m very thankful and proud to have been invited to be a part of it,” she said. “One thing I’ve been thinking about since I got back from Washington D.C. is I’ve driven through a lot of gates in my career, but I never thought that I would drive my truck through the gates of the White House.”
Tina Peterson has been on the road for 16 years as a contract service provider with FedEx Ground, where she owns her own truck.
Ten times a month she drives from St. Paul to Dallas. The route is 1,020 miles each way, or 20,400 miles a month.
Tina works in tandem with her husband, Dave Peterson. Their dog also joins them in the cab of their truck. Dave attended the ceremony at the White House with his wife where he also received a key to the White House.
Tina Peterson said their normal route has seemed a little surreal during the pandemic.
“We are running our normal route, but it is starting to feel strange out there,” she said in a statement from FedEx. “Most other trucks are not running. Malls, casinos, cities are closed — seeming abandoned.”
Tina Peterson said many states along her route have opened previously closed rest stops or parking areas to help truck drivers during the pandemic, “so we can get the job done as quickly and easily as possible.”
Although truck drivers were honored at the April 16 White House ceremony as essential workers during the pandemic, Peterson said they always have been essential.
“But since we’ve had this crisis there has been a bump in the supply chain, ... and now more than ever people are realizing what truck drivers do to keep the economy moving,” she said. “We’re really grateful in this challenging time that people are realizing what we’re doing every day, and we’re working harder more than ever to make sure we get the medical supplies, food and deliveries that people are needing to their doors in this time of need.”
Peterson said she’d also like to personally thank all delivery drivers and those supporting truck drivers, like mechanics, rest stop attendants, construction workers and the people working at truck stops and restaurants.
