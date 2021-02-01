The winners of the Impressions of Blaine Fall Photo Contest were announced earlier this month.
Jennifer Koste won in the community activities and landmarks category for her photo “Friday Night Lights.” Dylan Osiecki won the people and families category for his photo titled “Snowy Fall Stroll.” Jennifer Rollins won the pet category for her picture called “Brownie.” Pushkar Vaidya won the wildlife and nature category for his photo “My Backyard Pond.”
Entries for the winter photo contest may be submitted Feb. 1-28. The finalists will be announced Friday, March 5, and the winners Friday, April 9.
The photo categories for the winter contest are community events and landmarks, people and families, pets, and wildlife and nature.
Photos submitted to the contest, not just the winners, will be used in city publicity, including city publications, the city website and city social media sites.
Prizes for the Impressions of Blaine Winter Photo Contest are a surprise and might include gift cards to local businesses or city of Blaine swag, plus public recognition.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y49xronh.
